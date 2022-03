To say that the UK government's response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis has been shameful, is an understatement. Not only is the UK the only country in Europe that requires visas before women and children, who are fleeing a war zone, can enter the country, but the government continue to put as much red tape as possible in their way, making it difficult, if not impossible for Ukrainians to find refuge here.Now it transpires that a law wending its way through the Parliamentary process could see Ukrainians thrown into prison.The Guardian reports that ministers have confirmed they are to stick with a planned law change that could potentially see Ukrainians who arrive in the UK without the correct visa jailed for four years.They say that, while the Home Office has agreed to give way on a couple of amendments, it plans to push ahead again with plans for anyone who arrives in the UK by an unofficial route to have their asylum claim immediately ruled as inadmissible, with the possibility of up to four years in jail, a clause that peers had overturned:This is an astonishingly mean-spirited faux pas by the government that is completely contrary to the sympathetic and generous response from the British public to this crisis and its victims.