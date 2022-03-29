







In truth though, the economic case for this air route has never stacked up, while in environmental terms it should have been a non-starter. Short-haul flights are some of the most polluting uses of our skies.



Surely, the irony is not lost on Welsh Government ministers, that they are cancelling by-passes and road schemes in the name of halting climate change, while wasting millions of pounds on an even bigger polluter.

I am astonished that the expensive, polluting, climate-change-denying, Welsh Government subsidised air service between Cardiff and Anglesey is still alive and kicking.