We have heard the government rhetoric about the UK being ready to receive Ukrainian refugees, but according to one aid worker, who has flown to the country to help women and children wanting to flee the war zone, it is all hot air.As the Guardian reports , Andrew Murray, a technology worker from north-east Scotland, has said ministers’ claims about the success of the visa programme that is meant to allow charities, businesses or companies to sponsor a refugee “does not match the reality on the ground”:Will this government ever step up? It is looking increasingly unlikely.