The Liberal Democrats have accused Chancellor, Rishi Sunak of imposing a ‘stealth tax’ that will result in nearly 125,000 more of the poorest workers paying National Insurance:The Mirror reports that the minimum salary at which workers pay the soon-to-be-hiked tax is rising from £9,568 to £9,880 a year next month, that is an increase of 3.1%, despite inflation running at 5.5%, and there are fears price rises could soon top 8%:House of Commons Library research for the Lib Dems found between 95,000 and 125,000 fewer people would have to pay National Insurance if the threshold rose by 7.25% instead.Meanwhile, the income Tax threshold is being frozen for four years in a stealth tax that is expected to raise more than £12bn, while student loan thresholds are also being frozen, forcing graduates to fork out a bigger proportion of their income to repayments as wages and prices rise:It is little wonder so many people are struggling to make ends meet.