Liberal Democrat President, Mark Pack, highlights a major weakness in the Chancellor's proposal to give £150 to every council tax payer living in a band A to D household.Mark tells us that around 1.3 million eligible families are set to miss out on the government’s £150 council tax rebate to help with soaring energy bills. These damning figures are buried in the small print of a report by the government’s financial watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), accompanying this week’s Spring Statement:As Ed Davey points out, maybe councils should be told to plug this gap by sending a good old fashioned cheque in the post.