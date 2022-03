Throughout the current crisis with Ukraine, Boris Johnosn and his party have not been able to shake off their own associations with Russian Oligarchs. The issue is the huge amounts of money that has found its way into Tory party coffers over the last decade or so.The Prime Minister has even played tennis with the wife of a former Russian minister after she donated £160,000 to the Conservative party and, in total, it has been alleged that the Tories have accepted £800,000 from "oligarchs and their associates".Now the Mirror reports that Tories pocketed almost £80,000 in donations from a Russian-born banker whose husband is a former Vladimir Putin minister just months before the invasion of Ukraine:As the paper points out, although Vladimir Chernukhin served as Mr Putin's deputy finance minister in the early 2000s, the Conservative Party says he had since fallen out of favour with the President. The amount of money going into their coffers from Russians though, is not a good look in the current circumstances.