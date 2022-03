Yet another example of a callous disregard for our natural environment from Tory MPs, as the Independent reports that the party's MPs have voted down a law that would have named and shamed water companies that kill animals animals by dumping sewage into the natural environment.They say that in a Commons division on Monday evening parliament rejected the plan by 286 votes to 179 – despite support from the Liberal Democrats, Labour, and other parties:Surely it is time the law held these polluters to account. Why do the Tories have a problem with that?