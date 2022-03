It is going to be some considerable time before the Tories are in any position to attempt to reclaim their own carefully cultivated image of a low-tax, pro-family party, but they can rest-assured that their reputation for favouring the rich over the poorest elements of our society is secure.As the Mirror reports , thias week's budget has been a PR disaster for the government, but a potential crisis for 1.3 million families in the UK.The paper says that Rishi Sunak’s mini-Budget will plunge 1.3million Brits into poverty as the brutal impact of his miserly measures was today laid bare. And 500,000 children are among the families who will be left worse off by the Chancellor’s Spring Statement, which did little to help the hard-up survive the crippling cost of living crisis:What a disaster this government has turned out to be.