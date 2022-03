Tne Sunday Times reports on the strange circumstances in which the Moscow-born son of an ex-KGB agent and media mogul ended up in the House of Lords.The paper alleges that the security services withdrew an assessment that granting a peerage to a Russian businessman posed a national security risk after Boris Johnson pushed ahead with the nomination of his friend Evgeny Lebedev, even after officials raised concerns:Johnson has a long history of association with Lebedev, and like all Prime Ministers, has tremendous powers of patronage. This is yet another argument as to why the House of Lords should be an entirely elected second chamber.