Sunday, March 13, 2022
Pets before people?
The Independent reports that the government has decided that Ukrainian refugees who carried their pets as they fled their homes will be allowed to bring the animals into the UK without paperwork or facing vaccine and quarantine bills.
These emergency measures will make it easier for the victims of war to keep their cats and dogs with them rather than abandoning them in countries en route to the UK, such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Germany, while ministers will also waive the strict rule that requires owners to have a pet passport or health certificate to bring in their pets.
This is good news of course, but shouldnt they also be helping these women and children by waiving visa requirements like every other European country to help these refugees join family and friends in the UK?
