







The affair resurfaced again today with the news that the Metropolitan Police have issued the first 20 fines to those involved in partying through lockdown at 10 Downing Street. Rather bizarrely, the police have not named the recipients of these penalties, creating potential for further embarrassment when this information reaches the public domain.



As the



Police are investigating 12 events in 2020 and 2021, six of which Johnson is said to have attended. And wth the Met making clear this is only the first tranche of referrals – and with interviews with certain key figures likely to take place in the coming weeks – there is still a possibility Johnson will be among those asked to pay a fixed-penalty notice. Despite attempts by number 10 and Tory MPs to portray the PM as a 'war leader', albeit a less than average one, in an attempt to deflect attention from the bad news, he just can't get rid of the stink.The affair resurfaced again today with the news that the Metropolitan Police have issued the first 20 fines to those involved in partying through lockdown at 10 Downing Street. Rather bizarrely, the police have not named the recipients of these penalties, creating potential for further embarrassment when this information reaches the public domain.As the Guardian points out , the very fact that these fines have been issued casts further doubt on the integrity of the Prime Minister, shattering his claim that no laws were broken by him or his staff.Police are investigating 12 events in 2020 and 2021, six of which Johnson is said to have attended. And wth the Met making clear this is only the first tranche of referrals – and with interviews with certain key figures likely to take place in the coming weeks – there is still a possibility Johnson will be among those asked to pay a fixed-penalty notice.





If that happens then moves by Tory MPs to no confidence could well reappear.

Partygate continues to inhabit every nook and corner of Boris Johnson's premiership like a bad smell.