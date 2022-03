This is a shameful bill from a shameless government,

A pariah state is one considered to be an outcast in the international community, usually because it is guilty of heinous crimes against its own population. The UK is nowhere near that standard and we clearly still have friends, but the government appear to be doing everything they can to stand apart from international conventions and to alienate some important allies.Key to that behaviour is the attitude of ministers to refugees and asylum seekers. Fortress Britain is a real thing and is being reinforced by Priti Patel’s new Nationality and Borders Bill, which according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), will make the UK “one of the most anti-refugee countries in the world”.The Independent reports that Médecins Sans Frontières, which employs over 35,000 personnel across 70 countries, has branded Commons' votes on Tuesday night “shameful”, after Tory MPs ripped out amendments proposed by the House of Lords.They say that just four Conservative MPs ultimately voted against the government despite reports of a brewing rebellion over the home secretary’s most extreme policies:Perhaps the final word on this fiasco should be left to Liberal Democrat MP, Tim Farron. He told the House of Commons,