There is universal outrage this morning that Boris Johnson has given the former education secretary, Gavin Williamson, a knighthood.The Independent reports that the honour comes six months after Williamson was sacked as education secretary by Johnson in the wake of the fiasco surrounding school exams during the Covid pandemic and a series of U-turns over free school meal policy when he was shamed by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford.Williamson had previously been sacked as defence secretary by Theresa May in 2019 after being blamed for a leak from the National Security Council. Unfortunately, No 10 was not immediately able to provide details of the citation explaining the reason for the award to the South Staffordshire MP, although the paper understands that the honour was a political award:The Prime Minister really is pulling out all the stops to shore up his support within the Conservative Parliamentary Party.