The Independent reports that Kevin Foster, the minister for immigration and future borders, has declined an invitation from the Home Affairs Committee to answer questions on what Britain is doing to provide support and refuge to people leaving Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.The committee wanted to speak to him after his department came under criticism in recent days over its “bespoke humanitarian route” for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, after it emerged that the scheme excludes swathes of refugees with loved ones in the UK:Foster was criticised recently, for suggesting that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for the seasonal worker scheme in order to get into the UK. It has been suggested that he is too busy dealing with the crisis to be scrutinised on his actions. Perhaps if we saw some evidence of that, and of some basic humanity from this government, the committee would let him get on with it.