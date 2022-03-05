Saturday, March 05, 2022
Immigration minister refuses to give evidence as Ukrainian refugees remain excluded from UK
The Independent reports that Kevin Foster, the minister for immigration and future borders, has declined an invitation from the Home Affairs Committee to answer questions on what Britain is doing to provide support and refuge to people leaving Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.
The committee wanted to speak to him after his department came under criticism in recent days over its “bespoke humanitarian route” for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, after it emerged that the scheme excludes swathes of refugees with loved ones in the UK:
Home secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that it was expanding the route to include parents, grandparents, adult children and siblings of British nationals and people settled in the UK, and that a new sponsorship scheme was being established to help people fleeing the Russia invasion.
But many relatives, including partners or cousins of British nationals, as well as close relatives of people in the UK on work or study visas, who are not deemed to be “settled”, remain excluded from the scheme.
Shadow immigration minister Yvette Cooper said earlier this week that there remained “significant questions” about “gaps in the system and delays”, and that she remained concerned about whether this would deliver the “much needed support and sanctuary in practice”.
It also emerged on Wednesday that the helpline set up by the Home Office for Ukrainian refugees wishing to join loved ones in Britain under the new visa scheme was being manned by advisers who know nothing about the scheme.
Foster was criticised recently, for suggesting that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for the seasonal worker scheme in order to get into the UK. It has been suggested that he is too busy dealing with the crisis to be scrutinised on his actions. Perhaps if we saw some evidence of that, and of some basic humanity from this government, the committee would let him get on with it.
The committee wanted to speak to him after his department came under criticism in recent days over its “bespoke humanitarian route” for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, after it emerged that the scheme excludes swathes of refugees with loved ones in the UK:
Home secretary Priti Patel announced on Tuesday that it was expanding the route to include parents, grandparents, adult children and siblings of British nationals and people settled in the UK, and that a new sponsorship scheme was being established to help people fleeing the Russia invasion.
But many relatives, including partners or cousins of British nationals, as well as close relatives of people in the UK on work or study visas, who are not deemed to be “settled”, remain excluded from the scheme.
Shadow immigration minister Yvette Cooper said earlier this week that there remained “significant questions” about “gaps in the system and delays”, and that she remained concerned about whether this would deliver the “much needed support and sanctuary in practice”.
It also emerged on Wednesday that the helpline set up by the Home Office for Ukrainian refugees wishing to join loved ones in Britain under the new visa scheme was being manned by advisers who know nothing about the scheme.
Foster was criticised recently, for suggesting that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for the seasonal worker scheme in order to get into the UK. It has been suggested that he is too busy dealing with the crisis to be scrutinised on his actions. Perhaps if we saw some evidence of that, and of some basic humanity from this government, the committee would let him get on with it.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home