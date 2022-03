It is always useful to get an inside view on government, and when it comes from a disaffected ex-minister then it can be particularly revealing.The Mirror reports on evidence given by Lord Agnew to MPs on the Commons Treasury Committee on Wednesday, in which he said the Covid loan scheme meant "happy days if you were a crook" as he revealed shockingly lax Treasury checks on relief cash for firms.The peer branded the the government's anti-fraud efforts a “Dad’s Army” operation where basic checks were overlooked, as he hit out at the Tories' "lamentable" record on tackling fraud:Let's hope that the public inquiry into Covid takes up these issues as well and that lessons are learnt.