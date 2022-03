Anybody who doubted that the decision to oust Cressida Dick as Metropolitan Police Commissioner was the right one, must surely be reassured by the decision of the high court to rule in favour of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard.As the Guardian reports , the Metropolitan police breached the rights of the organisers of the planned vigil in the way they handled the planned event:I suppose we can hope that the new Commissioner is a bit more sensitive to democratic rights, but unless there is a fundamental reform of the Met, its priorities and the way it operates, I am not holding my breath.