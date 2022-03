However, some of the Government's unused PPE will remain in limbo, with 1.5billion pairs of gloves currently unused due to possible being made by slaves.



You really couldn't make this stuff up.

A rare and unusual venture to the website of Mailonline this morning, if only because they appear to be the only mainstream news outlet covering the story.The paper reports that Department of Health officials have told MPs that they plan to avoid wasting 5.5 billion pieces of faulty or excess PPE bought during the pandemi by burning it.The idea is to send 15,000 pallets of visors, gowns and gloves to be burned at power plants each month to generate energy in an attempt to recoup part of the billions of pounds wasted on protective gear in the first year of the pandemic:The paper adds that some of examples of potential recycling detailed to MPs included turning visors into food trays and aprons into bin bags. They say that previously, health ministers have floated the idea of using the equipment to make bedsheets and curtains for hospitals.