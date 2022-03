Rather strangely, the upshot of the Metropolitan Police issuing fines to members of staff at number 10 Downing Street for breaking the law during lockdown, was not an open admission that they got it wrong and an apology, but an actual debate amongst ministers as to whether they had actually don anything wrong.As the Independent reports , that Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, very reluctantly admitted that laws were broken in Whitehall, while Boris Johnson is at odds with his deputy, Dominic Raab, over the scandal, as he refused to to endorse the justice secretary’s admission that Covid regulations were broken:This sort of denial does the government no good whatsoever. The whole British public know they did wrong, isn't it about time the Tories admited it?