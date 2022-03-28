Monday, March 28, 2022
Are we heading for a summer of discontent?
The Guardian reports on warnings by union leaders that hospitals, schools and the civil service will suffer a “mass exodus” of key staff unless millions of public sector employees receive pay rises that at least match the spiralling rate of inflation.
They say that following chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement last week, which offered no more money to public services, the prospect of long and bitter battles over pay look certain as the cost of living crisis grows:
The prospect of pay disputes with the public sector is another big headache for Sunak, whose net approval rating has dropped to an all-time low of minus 4 points (down 15 on two weeks ago) according to Opinium’s latest poll. Before this week his lowest net approval was plus 7:
Last night, the country’s largest union, Unison, representing health service, education and other public service workers, said that unless members received “inflation busting” rises, staff would leave for better paid work in the private sector.
Unison will give evidence to the NHS pay review body on Tuesday and will also highlight this week how many employers on the high street including supermarkets, coffee shops and logistics firms, are among those offering wages higher than the lowest hourly rates in the NHS.
One of the main teaching unions, the NASUWT, has already submitted evidence to its pay review body calling for a multi-year pay award for teachers, starting with a 12% award from September this year.
The union says that successive years of pay freezes and below-inflation awards mean teachers have suffered a 19% real-terms erosion in their pay since 2010.
Analysis by the TUC of official data shows that average real-terms pay in the public sector was down £81 a month in January 2022 compared with a year before.
In addition the forecasts alongside the spring statement from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) show that average real pay for all workers (public and private sectors) is set to fall by 2% in 2022.
Preparing the ground for a showdown with government, the TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, told the Observer that public sector employees had worked during the pandemic “through the most intense days of their working lives”.
She added: “We have been holding meetings of public sector workers with their MPs. Many of them were not able to hold the tears back as they spoke up about how hard it has been at work, and how hard it is at home trying to make ends meet.
“The danger now for the whole nation is that we are at a tipping point. Many public sector workers across services like health, education and social care say they don’t know if they can take it any more. If they don’t at least get a proper pay rise and help to reduce workloads, it will be the final straw. A mass exodus would send shockwaves through every community, and it would damage our economy too. Ministers must be much more alive to this danger. They cannot let it happen.”
The cost of living crisis looks like it could get worse and the consequences for industrial relations look bleak.
Comments:
If we have a hot summer, there could be violence on the streets which would make the Tottenham Riots look like a Sunday school picnic.
The difference shown between private and public school funds for pupils (private up ,state static) indicates to me that Johnsons Govnt has NO interest in public service jobs and is hell bent on privatising as much as possible.Past events indicate they are only interested in enriching themselves one way or another.It remains to be seen who the public will support (I hope it is the teachers etc) if riots do break out.
Zahawi,s graph re school funds.If the govnt were really interested in leveling up the lines would be together.Post a Comment
