The Guardian reports on warnings by union leaders that hospitals, schools and the civil service will suffer a “mass exodus” of key staff unless millions of public sector employees receive pay rises that at least match the spiralling rate of inflation.They say that following chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement last week, which offered no more money to public services, the prospect of long and bitter battles over pay look certain as the cost of living crisis grows:The cost of living crisis looks like it could get worse and the consequences for industrial relations look bleak.