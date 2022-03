The news that there will be no restrictions on MPs having second jobs, after all, is a direct breach of a promise made by Boris Johnson, who originally suggested the curbs amid a sleaze scandal which provoked widespread Tory rebellion.The Guardian reports that at least 20 Conservative MPs lobbied a committee investigating new rules on second jobs and their behaviour in the Commons chamber, with many saying they strongly disagreed with time limits on outside work:So, shock, horror. turkeys will vote against Christmas every time.