Boris Johnson may have just unleashed a rather nonsensical six point plan to save Ukraine, but where it really matters his government is falling down badly.The Independent reports that as few as 50 visas have been issued by the UK for Ukraine refugees to come to the UK, despite the crisis being labelled Europe’s worst since the Second World War.The paper says that Home Secretary, Priti Patel was challenged over the low figure – as she became embroiled in a spat with France over refugees trapped in Calais without visas to cross the Channel:Basic humanity is not one of this government's strong points.