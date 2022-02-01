Tuesday, February 01, 2022
When will Tories get some backbone and tell Johnson to go?
Well, the Sue Gray report is now out in the open and we are still waiting. We are waiting for the Metropolitan police, whose convenient, last minute intervention after weeks of denial effectively tore the meat out of Gray's report. We are waiting for Boris Johnson to finally tell the full truth in the House of Commons, instead of the bluster and obfuscation he delivers at the despatch box. And we are waiting for Tory MPs to grow a set of balls and finally give Johnson his marching orders.
Having said all that, the Gray report told us nothing new. As the Guardian says, it concluded that many of the 16 Downing Street parties were “difficult to justify” and it condemned “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 and the Cabinet Office. Most of us could have told them that some time ago.
However, the report, and the subsequent Met Police intervention, have served a purpose. They have given Johnson time to bring his rebellious backbenchers back on board, hiding behind the investigations and telling people that the facts were still in dispute. They weren't, something that Sue Gray makes very clear in her report.
But the process goes on, and according to the Guardian, Scotland Yard officers have obtained more than 300 photographs and 500 pages of documents. The images include pictures taken at alleged parties and from security-system cameras showing people entering and exiting buildings. It's a shame they didn't act at the time, after all there are always police officers outside Number Ten. Why didn't they intervene?
Having said all that, the Gray report told us nothing new. As the Guardian says, it concluded that many of the 16 Downing Street parties were “difficult to justify” and it condemned “failures of leadership and judgment” in No 10 and the Cabinet Office. Most of us could have told them that some time ago.
However, the report, and the subsequent Met Police intervention, have served a purpose. They have given Johnson time to bring his rebellious backbenchers back on board, hiding behind the investigations and telling people that the facts were still in dispute. They weren't, something that Sue Gray makes very clear in her report.
But the process goes on, and according to the Guardian, Scotland Yard officers have obtained more than 300 photographs and 500 pages of documents. The images include pictures taken at alleged parties and from security-system cameras showing people entering and exiting buildings. It's a shame they didn't act at the time, after all there are always police officers outside Number Ten. Why didn't they intervene?
Comments:
<< Home
Blackford gets excluded from the House for breaking one Commons convention. Johnson repeatedly gets away with breaking another, of not deliberately misleading MPs. Unfortunately, Mr Speaker's hands are tied.Post a Comment
<< Home