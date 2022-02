The Good Law Project reveal that the government misled the National Audit Office about how many companies were given “VIP” treatment for Covid contracts.As reported in The Times , leaked internal documents have revealed a list of 68 companies referred to as VIPs. This despite the fact that in November the government made public a so-called exhaustive list of 50 companies given preferential treatment for contracts to supply personal protective equipment through a “high-priority lane” or so-called VIP lane. The extra 18 companies received almost £1 billion in PPE contracts between them:This scandal could well run and run.