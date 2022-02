I recall that many farmers were some of the strongest advocates of Brexit, unfortunately for them things have proven to be less than rosy on the other side of secession from the EU.The Guardian reports that the leader of the National Farming Union has attacked UK farming policy, saying that the industry is in crisis because of government failures over staff shortages, Brexit red tape and cheap imports.Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, says the government has shown a “total lack of understanding of how food production works”, introduced “completely contradictory policies” on farming, and risks “repeatedly running into crises” through the lack of a post-Brexit plan for UK farming.The paper adds that her withering assessment of the government’s actions reflects widespread anger and alarm among many sections of the UK’s farming and food production industries, one of the country’s biggest manufacturing industries and employers:It's just a shame that these consequences of leaving the EU were not spelt out on the side of the Brexut bus.