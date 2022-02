With Russia having launched its assault on Ukraine last night, one would expect that the UK Government will ratchet up the sanctions against Putin and his pals in government. However, it seems that there is one area Boris Johnson will not venture into, even though it has the potential to be especially painful.As the Mirror reports , Boris Johnson is relaxed about Russia-linked cash flowing into Tory coffers and won't review the Conservative Party's policies. The Prime Minister is under pressure to order party chiefs to hand back around £2m of donations from Russia-linked sources given to the party since he became leader:The paper outlines where some of the money has gone:There is a huge anount of property belonging to Russian oligarchs in London, which is also the centre of much of Russian financial activity. Surely, it is time to hit Putin where it will really hurt.