As if things could not get worse for the Metropolitan Police's image, the Guardian reports today that a Metropolitan police officer, disciplined after an inquiry into misogynistic and racist messages, has since been promoted.They say that misconduct was proven against the unnamed officer after a watchdog inquiry into messages about hitting and raping women, which were shared by up to 19 officers based mainly at Charing Cross police station. There were also messages about the deaths of black babies and the Holocaust, prompting accusations of a culture of misogyny and racism within the country’s biggest force:This evidence of a toxic culture within parts of the Met, raises the question as to whether its top management is capable of reforming it at all.