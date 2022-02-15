Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Throwing stones in glass houses
It could be argued that the Metropolitan Police Federation were a tad unlucky to launch their attack on the London Mayor on the same day as it was reported that a senior Metropolitan police commander, who wrote his force’s current drug strategy, faces the sack after being accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms, but then that is how the cookie crumbles sometimes.
The Federation's problem of course, lies in the fact, that there have been so many reports in recent months of issues within the Metropolitian Police, that it would have been fortuitous if they had been able to find a clear news day at all, on which to make their allegations.
If the union which represents Met police officers does not understand the disillusionment felt by many ordinary citizens in the force they are defending, then they are part of the problem.
Cressida Dick was effectively let go because she was perceived as being incapable of putting things right and restoring public confidence in her team. In my view, the Mayor had no choice.
If the Federation really are speaking for the rank and file, then Dick's successor has a lot of work to do to turn things around.
