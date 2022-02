All politicians have a love-hate relationship with the camera, but they are at their most comfortable when photographed sending an important message. It's just that it doesnt normally cost tens of thousands of pounds of public money to get their poimt across.The Independent reports that a Royal Air Force aircraft P-8A Poseidon was flown a distance of more than 330 miles from its base in Lossiemouth, Moray, Scotland for a photoshoot with Boris Johnson, before flying back. They say that pictures of the prime minister with RAF aircraft made some of the front pages about the Ukraine crisis on Friday, following his visit to the Waddington base in Lincolnshire on Thursday:Nice to see our taxes being put to good use.