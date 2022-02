The MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East added: “I and others have continually pressed the government to set out their own assessment of these costs, via the impact assessment they are required to produce for such legislation – and which they have repeatedly promised, but failed, to provide to the public and parliament.”



Using open source data, the report calculated the extra spending that will be needed to pay for five key measures proposed in the bill. These projects include:

New large, out-of-town accommodation centres to house up to 8,000 people seeking refugee protection – £717.6m a year.

An offshore processing system to send people seeking refugee protection to another country to be detained while they wait for a decision on their claim, based on Australian government costings, which the Home Office said it is modelling its plans on – £1.44bn a year.

Imprisoning people seeking refugee protection who arrive via irregular routes, such as in a small boat across the Channel – £432m a year.

Removing people seeking refugee protection from the UK to another country if the government said they should claim asylum elsewhere – £117.4m a year.

Extra processing costs for additional assessments of people allocated a new temporary protection status, who have already passed a rigorous assessment recognising them as a refugee, every two and a half years – £1.5m a year.

As if it were not bad enough that the UK Government are introducing a raft of measures to put outside of international law and block people fleeing famine, war and severe climate change from seeking asylum here, it turns out that their proposals are going to cost taxpayers a small fortune.The Guardian reports that a coalition of hundreds of pro-refugee organisations has estimated the astronomical costs of five Home Office policies to block refugees, which are due to become law in a matter of months:Luckily, we still have the £350 million a week saved from leaving the EU to spend on the NHS. Oh wait....