As if it were not bad enough that billions of pounds of our money was lost buying unusable PPE during the pandemic, the Guardian draws attention to yet another scandal related to the Government's handling of Covid.The paper says that the public accounts committee has found that fraud and error are likely to have cost the UK government as much as £16bn across the Covid-19 emergency loan schemes. They want the Treasury to come up with estimates of fraud and error losses across the individual schemes and how much it intends to recover by the end of the year:Will the Public Inquiry, if and when it happens, look at this as well?