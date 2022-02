Soft money in the United States involves donations to stand-alone political action committees, avoiding the restrictions that apply to elections. It is an alternative form of financing campaigns that "derives from a major loophole in federal campaign financing and spending law that exempts from regulation those contributions made for party building in general rather than for specific candidates".It is only in the last twenty years or so that we have attempted to properly regulate spending by political parties in the UK, who can donate to them and the level of transparency that applies to those donations. Nevertheless, there are exanples of mechanisms being set up to circumvent that regulation and to bypass the spending limits placed on election campaigns.Elected officials are also subject to rules as to the donations they can receive, and have an absolute duty to report and register all such money with the relevant authorities. Despite this, there are still ways and means that lobbyists, and those they are working for, can throw money at an issue in Parliament without that sort of openness. One such route is through All-Party Parliamentary Groups.The Guardian reports that more than £13m has been poured into a growing network of MPs’ interest groups by private firms including healthcare bodies, arms companies and tech giants, fuelling concerns over the potential for backdoor influence.The paper, alongside pressure group, openDemocracy, has found that more than half the total £25m in funding for all-party parliamentary groups (APPGs) since 2018 has come from the private sector. Other funds for the 755 groups – a number that has ballooned from 560 five years ago – came from charities and trade unions:As well as giving examples of ways in which donations have sought to influence the agenda of these APPGs, the Guardian also says that a thriving industry has also emerged around professional lobbying companies, sponsored by corporate interests, helping to produce reports seeking to influence policy, fund dinners or drinks, and take parliamentarians on free trips abroad:I suspect this is also an issue in the devolved Parliaments as well, though nowhere near the scalw listed in this article. It is definitely time for reform.