In most financial transactions one should always remember the phrase, caveat emptor, the principle that the buyer alone is responsible for checking the quality and suitability of goods before a purchase is made. It is a motto that billionaire Tory donor, John Armitage might well want to have engraved on his wallet.According to the Guardian , Mr Armitage, the co-founder of the hedge fund firm Egerton Capital, who has given £3.1m to the Conservatives, including more than £500,000 since Boris Johnson entered No 10, has has suggested that Johnson should resign, saying that the prime minister was “past the point of no return”. He reportedly told the BBC he thought leaders should leave if they lose their moral authority:Armitage is right, but I have no sympathy for his belated sense of remorse. The signs were there at the beginning of Johnson's premiership. Perhaps he should have looked more closely before writing his cheques.