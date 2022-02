The Guardian reports that a wave of attacks on “woke” charities by rightwing politicians has “backfired”, generating an outpouring of public support for the targeted charities and helping drive a surge in social justice activism.The paper says that an annual survey of social campaigning suggests many charities feel increasingly emboldened to speak out on contested issues, including race, immigration and the environment, despite attacks they feel are designed to intimidate them into silence:The heartening side of this is that the British public are refusing to be cowed by right wing politicians pursuing an authoritarian agenda. Let's hope that there is a similar reaction to legislation designed to outlaw protests and active expressions of dissent at Tory policies.