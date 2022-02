One of the strongest arguments for Welsh devolution in 1997 was how much of Welsh political and cultural life was being run by unelected Tory quangocrats, accountable only to a Secretary of State who had no popular mandate to run Wales. To some extent the advent of the Welsh Assembly changed all that, although there are still legitimate questions to be asked about accountablility under in the new reformed Wales.It is no surprise therefore to see this headline on the Guardian website announcing that six Tory donors have been given top cultural posts since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister.The paper says that these appointments to help run the country’s leading cultural institutions came after an appeal to party backers to help “rebalance the representation” on public bodies:A sign of history repeating itself, or business as usual?