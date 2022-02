The Independent reports that an armed forces minister has paid tribute to protesters in Russian cities demonstrating in open defiance of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.The paper says that the comment comes after images and videos emerged of protests erupting in cities including the capital of Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg — chanting slogans such as “No to war!”:Heappey is absolutely right of course, and yet he is a member of a government intent on restricting UK citizens right to protest in the same way. Perhaps somebodyshould explain the meaning of the word 'irony' to him.