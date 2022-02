Boris Johnson may have a lot on his mind at the moment, not least a possible caution from the police, a potential party coup to remove him as leader, the poor economic consequences of Brexit and the war in Ukraine, but that should not excuse his continued lapses of memory during Prime Minister's questions in the House of Commons.The Guardian reports that the Prime Minister has been formally reprimanded by the official statistics watchdog for the second time in a month after he misleadingly claimed that there are now more people in work in the UK than before the start of coronavirus.They say that the reproach from Sir David Norgrove, the head of the UK Statistics Authority, follows concerns he raised with Johnson at the start of February about an incorrect claim that crime levels were falling:A lack of public trust looks like it is going to be a major problem for Johnson.