Of all the measures the Chancellor of the Exchequer might have chosen to help people cope with soaring fuel bills, the idea of paying a £200 repayable grant on council tax bills must rate as one of the worse.Already, the Guardian is pointing out that tenants in England whose rent includes council tax, or who live in homes in a council tax band above D, are among those who could miss out on the £150 grant announced by the government last week to reduce the sting of sharply rising energy bills:In Wales the Welsh Government will be using its £175m Barnett consequential to devise its own scheme. Let's hope it is better targetted at those who need the assistance the most, and uses a more effective delivery method.