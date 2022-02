The Guardian reports that the high court has ruled that the former UK health secretary Matt Hancock did not comply with a public sector equality duty when he appointed the Conservative peer Dido Harding as head of a new public health quango.The paper says that the race and equality thinktank the Runnymede Trust successfully won its claim against the government over the appointment in August 2020 of Harding as interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, as well as the appointment in September 2020 of Mike Coupe as director of testing at NHS test and trace:Yet another judgement highlighting how ministers are riding rough-shod over important processes designed to ensure fairness and to eliminate abuse.