What will the Home Secretary do now, now that her supposedly popular immigration policy, which makes it virtually impossible for refugees and asylum seekers to look for sanctuary in the UK, has suddenly been exposed to public opinion as the nasty, racist, selfish and cruel isolationism it really is?Already we are getting reports that Ukrainian nationals, who are seeking to join family in the UK, are being denied visas because they have passed through another country, if, that is, there are even visas available. UK citizens are remaining in the Ukraine because it cannot be guaranteed that their Ukrainian family could join them if they returned home, and Tory MPs, when faced with this reality, are responding with the twenty-first century eqivalent of 'let them eat cake'.The Independent reports that a Conservative MP has suggested that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for the seasonal worker scheme in order to get into the UK:It is very possible that under the present regime, people fleeing the Nazi regime before and during World War Two would have been turned away. Surely, it is time for change.