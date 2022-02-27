Sunday, February 27, 2022
Government in a quandary as Ukraine crisis threatens their immigration policies
What will the Home Secretary do now, now that her supposedly popular immigration policy, which makes it virtually impossible for refugees and asylum seekers to look for sanctuary in the UK, has suddenly been exposed to public opinion as the nasty, racist, selfish and cruel isolationism it really is?
Already we are getting reports that Ukrainian nationals, who are seeking to join family in the UK, are being denied visas because they have passed through another country, if, that is, there are even visas available. UK citizens are remaining in the Ukraine because it cannot be guaranteed that their Ukrainian family could join them if they returned home, and Tory MPs, when faced with this reality, are responding with the twenty-first century eqivalent of 'let them eat cake'.
The Independent reports that a Conservative MP has suggested that Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could apply for the seasonal worker scheme in order to get into the UK:
He wrote: “I’m looking for a route for people fleeing Ukraine who might not have a family link in the UK. We have a moral obligation to help them. Will you now change policy to do exactly that?”
Conservative MP Kevin Foster then replied, in a now-deleted tweet, saying: “As you will be well aware there are a number of routes, not least our seasonal worker scheme you will recall from your Shadow Defra days, which Ukrainians can qualify for, alongside the family route for those with relatives here.”
Kevin Foster MP has now replaced his previous message with the simpler: “Hi Luke. It’s just one of several routes and we will do more as the PM has made clear.”
The tweet, which Mr Foster has now taken down, was widely criticised on social media, with Labour and Co-op MP for Leeds, Alex Sobel, replying: “Kevin this is beneath you. I hope you can apologise to the people of Ukraine fleeing for their lives and join the voices calling for the UK to match what our European friends are offering the oppressed masses of Ukraine.”
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to Mr Foster’s words, saying: “I hope we get clarity asap Priti Patel that this is not a Home Office position.
“Migrant seasonal workers make a valued contribution to our economy - but this is not the route to the UK that we should expect those seeking refuge from war to rely on.”
Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said: “My God. People are fleeing war in Europe, the like we haven’t seen in generations, in search of swift sanctuary.
“Yet the immigration minister says the answer is they should put in an application to pick Britain’s fruit and veg.”
Home secretary Priti Patel has announced visa concessions for Ukrainians who are already in Britain for work, study and tourism, extending the time period before they must leave the country.
But there has been no announcement of a resettlement scheme or other measures in response to an expected exodus of refugees.
It is very possible that under the present regime, people fleeing the Nazi regime before and during World War Two would have been turned away. Surely, it is time for change.
