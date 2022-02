If it wasn't bad enough that Boris Johnson's government short-circuited the procurement process for PPE and other covid-related contracts, creating a VIP lane, which was taken advantage of by a number of Tory donors and friends, it seems that much of what was bought is now having to be written off.The Guardian reports that figures released on Monday reveal that Ministers spent almost £9bn on personal protective equipment, which was either substandard, defective, past its use-by date or dramatically overpriced.They say that annual accounts show the Department of Health and Social Care paid £12bn while emergency-buying PPE for England in the year to 31 March 2021. Tonnes of items bought for £2.6bn were never usable by the NHS – this figure is now £2.7bn – and a further £670m worth of PPE was not usable at all in any healthcare setting:This is not the only reason the procurement process is controversial. Last month the high court ruled in favour of a legal challenge by the Good Law Project that the “VIP lane”, which gave high priority to companies with political connections, was unlawful.In many ways the Prime Minister's law breaking and lies over parties at Number Ten is distracting us from this much bigger scandal. The money wasted on this process could be helping people with their heating bills. There really needs to be proper accountability.