







The



In a scathing resignation letter, policy chief Munira Mirza said there was “no fair or reasonable basis” for Monday’s attack and made clear that Mr Johnson had resisted pleas from advisers to apologise.



The chancellor, Rishi Sunak – tipped as Mr Johnson’s most likely successor if he is forced from office – distanced himself from the PM, telling reporters: “Being honest, I wouldn’t have said it.”



And Mr Johnson’s former chief aide turned bitter enemy Dominic Cummings gleefully declared Ms Mirza’s departure “an unmistakeable signal the bunker is collapsing and this PM is finished”.



Just three hours after Ms Mirza’s bombshell letter dropped, the Downing Street director of communications, Jack Doyle, announced to No 10 staff that he too was leaving.



Mr Doyle – who had been named in the “partygate” scandal for handing out awards at a 2020 Christmas drinks event in No 10 – insisted his departure was not linked to Ms Mirza’s walkout, saying it had always been his plan to go at this point and recent weeks had taken “a terrible toll” on his family life.



One Downing Street staffer told The Independent: “I think he’d wanted to leave for some time and he had been under huge pressure. He didn’t get everything right, but he tried his best for the PM.”



Soon afterwards, more resignations were announced – this time involving Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, who penned the email inviting No 10 staff to a “bring your own booze” party during lockdown, and the prime minister’s chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield.



The big question of course, is whether the departures will finally tip the balance against Johnson. So far the Prime Minister is clinging to power like porridge to a blanket, surely backbench Tory MPs will now try and oust him. In quoting an old adage, I am in no way implying any disresepect or slur on those four resignees, but their departure really does amount to 'rats leaving a sinking ship', a phrase that gives credit to the rats for their commonsense, while highlighting a lost cause, holed beneath the waterline.The Independent reports that Boris Johnson’s leadership has been plunged deeper into crisis by the resignation of these four top aides within a few hours – including an ally of 14 years who quit in protest at his “scurrilous” smear linking Sir Keir Starmer with the paedophile Jimmy Savile:The big question of course, is whether the departures will finally tip the balance against Johnson. So far the Prime Minister is clinging to power like porridge to a blanket, surely backbench Tory MPs will now try and oust him.

Could things get any worse for Boris Johnson? Well, today's headlines detail the fact that four of his top advisors have quit Number Ten over his behaviour, and in one case his misrepresenting facts in the House of Commons.