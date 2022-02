In quoting an old adage, I am in no way implying any disresepect or slur on those four resignees, but their departure really does amount to 'rats leaving a sinking ship', a phrase that gives credit to the rats for their commonsense, while highlighting a lost cause, holed beneath the waterline.The Independent reports that Boris Johnson’s leadership has been plunged deeper into crisis by the resignation of these four top aides within a few hours – including an ally of 14 years who quit in protest at his “scurrilous” smear linking Sir Keir Starmer with the paedophile Jimmy Savile:The big question of course, is whether the departures will finally tip the balance against Johnson. So far the Prime Minister is clinging to power like porridge to a blanket, surely backbench Tory MPs will now try and oust him.