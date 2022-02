The case to abandon the hike in national insurance, abolish VAT on domestic fuel bills, and levy a windfall tax on the mega-profits of the oil and gas companies has never been stronger.

The rouble may be in a tail spin this morning, and Russian banks may have more than doubled interest rates, but it is not just the ordinary citizens of Putin's Russia who are going to suffer from the economic sanctions imposed on it.Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of the raw materials and energy on which our economy and that of the rest of the world is built. It is inevitable that there will be shortages and price hikes greater than those already envisaged as part of the cost of living crisis.The Independent reports that the foreign secretary has admitted that sanctions imposed on Russia in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine will make the domestic cost of living crisis worse:If anything, this admission makes it even more important that the UK Government takes mitigating measures to relieve pressure on hard-pressed families in the UK.