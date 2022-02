It is fair to say that if the Tories had continued to follow the agenda of investing in alternative energy sources set by Ed Davey and the Liberal Democrats when they were in government, the near doubling of domestic fuel bills, due to happen in a few months time, would be nowhere near as severe as expected.Of course, it is not too late to pick that policy up and run with it, except that key members of Boris Johnson's government, rich enough to easily absorb the additional costs of our reliance on fossil fuels, and to hell with the rest of us, have other ideas.The Independent says that Rishi Sunak has been criticised for a “mind-blowing” announcement he wants to encourage more investment in new fossil fuel drilling, with environmental groups saying this was a step in the wrong direction.Campaigners have accused the chancellor of “siding” with the oil and gas industry and hypocrisy given current climate goals, while many of the companies involved are piling up massive profits at the expense of hard-working families:So much for the green agenda and the government's commitment to tackling climate change.