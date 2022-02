AS we start to come out of the pandemic, the appalling impact of Brexit is starting to hit home. The Guardian reports that official figures, marking the first full year since Brexit, have found that UK exports of goods to the EU have fallen by £20bn compared with the last period of stable trade with Europe.The paper says that numbers released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics showed that the combined impact of the pandemic and Britain’s exit from the single market caused a 12% fall in exports between January and December last year compared with 2018:These figures underline Jonathan Freedland's argument in yesterday's Guardian that Brexit has inflicted great losses on this country; that the supposed offsets for those losses don’t offset them at all; and that there are next to no “opportunities” worthy of the name. Brexit is a rank failure:It is a damning verdict, but one that rings true.