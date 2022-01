Was there a day in 2020 when staff in 10 Downing Street were not having a party? The Guardian reports on allegations that Staff inside Downing Street held two staff leaving events featuring alcohol, and one with loud music, on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral in April last year, when such social contact remained banned.They say eyewitnesses have told the Daily Telegraph that a combined total of about 30 people took part in what appeared to be social events in different parts of Downing Street, before both gatherings combined in the garden:Remember that this is one of the most secure buildings in the UK, with a 24 hour, seven day a week police presence. Why did they not intervene? Did one of the officers hold the door open to allow the suitcase full of booze to be brought on the premises? Will the Metropolitan Police investigate that?