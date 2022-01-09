Sunday, January 09, 2022
Yet another party
It has reached the stage when we are not just asking if Boris Johnson partied while we were locked down in our own homes, but how many parties did he hold? The Independent reports that the Prime Minister now stands accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown.
They say that Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times alleging that the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020. This is presumably because the newspaper has cited three sources stating Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invite adding “BYOB”, meaning bring your own bottle, or booze:
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged this week when Dominic Cummings said he had warned at the time the “socially distanced drinks” would likely be against the rules and “should not happen”.
But the front page report suggesting Mr Johnson himself was present will add to the seriousness of the claims.
The prime minister imposed England’s first lockdown to combat Covid-19 in March 2020 and it was not until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors.
Dominic Cummings has confirmed that the event went ahead, writing:
“On Wednesday 20 May, the week after this photo, a senior No 10 official invited people to ‘socially distanced drinks’ in the garden.”
Mr Cummings said he and at least one other special adviser “said that this seemed to be against the rules and should not happen”, adding that he issued the warning “in writing so Sue Gray can dig up the original email”.
“We were ignored. I was ill and went home to bed early that afternoon but am told this event definitely happened,” he continued.
Yet another black mark to add to Boris Johnson's memoirs, which will be presumably entitled: 'One rule for them, another for us'.
