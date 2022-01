It is another day, and another Brexit promise has seemingly fallen under the bus. The Mirror reports that a flustered Boris Johnson has been confronted over his own dodgy Brexit pledge on scrapping the 5% VAT rate on energy bills:As Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has warned, households face a "seismic" hit to their energy bills. Surely, now is the time for ministers to step in and stop fuel poverty getting out of control by carrying out the Prime Minister's promise of scrapping VAT on fuel bills.