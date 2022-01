There is some damning criticism of government ministers and their spending plans in today's Times . The paper quotes the head of the National Audit Office, Gareth Davies, who has concluded that Ministers and officials are spending billions of pounds on projects that are never properly evaluated.Mr. Davies says that too often the government has not learnt from its failures and has “little information” on “what difference is made by the billions of pounds being spent”:Perhaps if the Chancellor got to grips with this problem, he would not need to cut public spending as much as he plans.