As it is the New Year, the Mirror has indulged itself a little by reminding us how wasteful and crony-driven Boris Johnson's government is. It is a litany of incompetence that should be shared more widely, especially in advance of an election.The paper says that research based on official figures claims that Government has blown £14.7 billion of public money on “wasteful” projects, crony contracts and duff deals. They report that analysis reveals around £3.6bn in public contracts have been handed to firms linked to individuals in government or the Conservative Party since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister, while in the same period, the Best For Britain campaign group said a further £11.1bn had been “spent wastefully or funded government excess”:No wonder the public finances are in such a mess.