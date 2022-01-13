Thursday, January 13, 2022
Metropolitan Police kow-towing to the powerful
If we were annoyed about the rule makers in 10 Downing Street breaking the rules they insisted everybody had to comply with, then surely the failure of the Metropolitan Police to take action must be the final straw.
The Manchester Evening News reports that rather than carry out their own investigation, Scotland Yard have said they will wait until a Cabinet Office inquiry concludes before deciding whether to launch a criminal probe.
A statement released by the Met Police said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street and Department for Education on various dates and has received correspondence in relation to this reporting.
“Throughout the pandemic the Met has followed the national four Es approach of enforcing the Coronavirus Regulations.
“Where live ongoing breaches of the restrictions were identified, officers engaged with those present, explained the current restrictions, encouraged people to adhere to them, and only as a last resort moved to enforcement.
“In line with the Met’s policy, officers do not normally investigate breaches of Coronavirus Regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place. However, if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available, officers may review and consider it.
“The Cabinet Office is conducting an inquiry into gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street and the Department for Education.
“The Met has ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this inquiry. If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”
This is the same force that vigorously enforced lockdown regulations against citizens across London, but who had officers based outside 10 Downing Street, apparently unaware that a breach was happening just metres from where they were stationed, a force that physically removed women holding a peaceful vigil for a woman murdered by one of their own officers and a force whose senior management has consistently failed to be accountable for its actions.
None of these people were given the option of investigating themselves and then advising the police whether they had broken the law or not. Maybe all the money taken in fines for breaches of lockdown regulations should now be reimbursed.
